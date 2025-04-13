© 2025 MTPR
TWQ Mini: Mary Louise Kelly on time, tantrums, and supporting Montana Public Radio

By Lauren Korn
Published April 13, 2025 at 9:30 AM MDT
NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly is the author of ‘It Goes So Fast: The Year of No Do-Overs’ (Henry Holt & Company), now out in paperback.

Host Lauren Korn speaks with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly about the paperback release of her memoir, It Goes So Fast: The Year of No Do-Overs (Henry Holt & Company). The two talk about writing for broadcast and audiobooks (vs. for the page), how raising two toddlers prepared her for an interaction with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and why it’s important to support stations like Montana Public Radio right now.

About Mary Louise:

Mary Louise Kelly is a mother, a daughter, a journalist and a novelist. The order of these titles—the order by which she defines herself—might shift, depending on which moment you catch her. But since 2003, when her first child was born, “Mom” has been the name she is proudest to answer to.

Mary Louise co-hosts All Things Considered, NPR’s flagship evening newsmagazine. Previously, she spent a decade as national security correspondent for NPR News, and she’s kept that focus in her role as anchor. That’s meant taking All Things Considered to Russia, North Korea, Iran, Ukraine and beyond. Mary Louise’s writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Politico, Newsweek, and other publications. A Georgia native, her first job was working as a staff writer at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Write Question team for this mini episode was Lauren Korn, host, co-producer, and editor; and Chris Moyles, sound engineer. The Write Question’s 2024-2025 season is supported by a co-op of four independent bookstores, encouraging a lifetime of learning through storytelling and conversation: Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton, Montana; Montana Book Co. in Helena, Montana; Fact & Fiction Books in Missoula, Montana; and Bookworks of Whitefish in Whitefish, Montana.

Additional funding for The Write Question comes from Humanities Montana; members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans.

The Write Question logo and brand (2022) was designed by Molly Russell. You can see more of her work at iamthemollruss.com and on Instagram  @iamthemollruss.

The Write Question is a production of Montana Public Radio.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of it’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
