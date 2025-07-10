Encore: Chris La Tray on ‘Becoming Little Shell’ (Part One)

This week on The Write Question, host Lauren Korn returns to the first part of a two-part conversation with Chris La Tray, Métis storyteller and Montana Poet Laureate (2023-2025). The two discuss his memoir, Becoming Little Shell: A Landless Indian’s Journey Home (Milkweed Editions). Lauren asks Chris to lay the foundation for their conversation: Who are the Little Shell? Who are the Métis? And how do their histories and futures reverberate in the Missoula valley, across the state, and throughout the country?

This conversation has been edited for time and originally aired November 7, 2024, under the title “What kind of society do we live in where any Indigenous people can be considered ‘landless’ in the first place?”

About Chris:

Chris La Tray is a Métis storyteller, a descendent of the Pembina Band of the mighty Red River of the North, and an enrolled member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians. His third book, Becoming Little Shell: A Landless Indian’s Journey Home, was published by Milkweed Editions on August 20, 2024. His first book, One-Sentence Journal: Short Poems and Essays from the World at Large won the 2018 Montana Book Award and a 2019 High Plains Book Award. His book of haiku and haibun poetry, Descended from a Travel-worn Satchel, was published in 2021 by Foothills Publishing.

Chris writes the weekly newsletter, “An Irritable Métis,” and lives near Frenchtown, Montana. He is the Montana Poet Laureate for 2023–2025.

