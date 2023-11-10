‘Class’: Follow-up to Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir chronicles her “hungriest year”

This week on The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with Stephanie Land, author of Class: A Memoir of Motherhood, Hunger, and Higher Education (Atria/One Signal Publishers). Maid, Stephanie’s first memoir, was centered on her life as a working mother, as a housecleaner, but it was also a story about her dream of becoming a writer. In the immensely readable Class, Stephanie takes us with her as she pursues that dream, as she finishes college and earns her undergraduate degree in creative writing at the University of Montana in Missoula, Montana. Facing barriers at every turn—including a byzantine loan system, not having enough money for food, navigating the judgments of professors and fellow students—Stephanie finds a way to survive, once again.

Stephanie Land is an American author and activist whose writing focuses on social and economic justice, as well as parenting under the poverty line. Her debut book, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, was a New York Times bestseller and was adapted into a limited series on Netflix. Stephanie’s work has been featured in numerous outlets, and she is a frequent speaker at colleges and national advocacy organizations. Class is her second book.

