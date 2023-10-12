‘Unexpected Weather Events’: Erin Pringle on grief, memory, and the short story

This week on The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with Erin Pringle, author of Unexpected Weather Events (Awst Press), a collection of short stories, a collection of sorrows, of familial grief—a collection of many winters and the people that weather them. As singer-songwriter Liz Rognes writes of Unexpected Weather Events, “These stories visit the tender space between the living and the dead, between right now and memory, between reality and dreams.” Writer Sharma Shields writes, “We are not alone in our sorrow; there are always new ways—even in petrifying darkness—to see and to love.”

This conversation contains mentions of suicide. Listeners, please take note and take care. If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call 988. The 988 Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States.

About Erin:

Erin Pringle grew up in Casey, Illinois, and now lives in Spokane, Washington. She is the author of the novel, Hezada! I Miss You and two other story collections: The Whole World at Once and The Floating Order. Unexpected Weather Events is her fourth book.

Erin Pringle recommends:

Rules of Summer written and illustrated by Shawn Tan (Arthur A. Levine Books)

The stories of Flannery O’Connor

The Member of the Wedding by Carson McCullers (Mariner Books)

Vesper Flights by Helen MacDonald (Grove Press)

The poetry of Jack Gilbert

Lauren Korn recommends:

Unexpected Weather Events by Erin Pringle (Awst Press)

Grief is the Thing with Feathers by Max Porter (Graywolf Press)

Notes on Grief by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Alfred A. Knopf)

The Anatomy of Grief by Dorothy P. Holinger (Yale University Press)

Grief Sequence by Prageeta Sharma (Wave Poetry)

The Crying Book by Heather Christle (Catapult Books)

