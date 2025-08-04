© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
"Thank you" is written on a watercolor style illustration with wildflowers on a blue sky background.
Thank You!
Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of encouragement this week. You raised nearly $495,000 (and our spirits)! Our funding challenges are far from over, but your generosity gives us room to maneuver as we navigate the new public media landscape. Supporters like you are why public radio works. Thank you!
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
Bug Bytes from the Missoula Butterfly House
Bug Bytes

At 3 inches in length, Giant Salmonflies are hard to miss

Published August 4, 2025 at 11:19 AM MDT
Stonefly adult (Pteronarcys californica, Giant Salmonfly), sitting on a fly anglers’ hand, moderate close-up.
TroutFodder/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Stonefly adult (Pteronarcys californica, Giant Salmonfly), sitting on a fly anglers’ hand, moderate close-up.

Bug Bytes

Giant Salmonfly (Pteronarcys californica)

The first one we saw looked like a toy helicopter coming in for a crash landing.

Then …we noticed them everywhere. Flying with a clumsy, erratic flight. Crawling on branches and rocks. And soon enough, crawling on us!

It results in a feeding frenzy for fish and birds. It’s such a valuable food resource that animals like peregrine falcons and bears have been observed taking advantage of the easy, protein packed food source.

If you’ve ever been along a river, and fortunate to catch the peak of the Giant Salmonfly hatch, it’s an experience you’ll never forget.

At 3 inches in length, Giant Salmonflies are hard to miss. In addition to their massive size, the bright orange band behind their heads and orange coloration of their underside makes them one of the easiest species of stoneflies to identify.

While their winged, adult life-stage is certainly impressive, it only represents a tiny portion of the Giant Salmonfly’s lifecycle. They spend 3 to 4 years as a nymph, living on the bottom of fast flowing streams and rivers where they feed on leaves and other organic material in the spaces between rocks.

Starting in late-May to early July in rivers across western North America, nymphs that are ready to emerge will do so in mass. Crawling out of the water and onto vegetation along the river bank, they split their exoskeletons (leaving their nymphal lives behind) and emerge as adults to take to the air.

Even if you miss the timing of this epic hatch, take a close look at the streamside vegetation. You’re likely to find their shed exoskeletons all over the place …sort of like a Christmas Tree adorned with some creepy looking ornaments.

Bug Bytes
Stay Connected
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information