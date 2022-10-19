© 2022 MTPR
Suzanne Bona and The Sylvan Trio are coming to Missoula

Montana Public Radio | By Michael Marsolek
Published October 19, 2022 at 5:20 PM MDT
See the Sylvan Trio, featuring Suzanne Bona, in concert in Missoula, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Suzanne Bona of Sunday Baroque is coming to Montana! She will perform with her trio in concert on Thursday October 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Recital Hall on the UM Missoula Campus.

The trio will present a program with music by Carl Maria von Weber, Bohuslav Martinu, women composers Undine Smith Moore, Amy Beach and Princess Anna Amalia of Prussia and more.

Get tickets. Tickets are $17.50 for adults and $12.50 for seniors. Free admission for those under 18.

On Wednesday, they'll play live from MTPR studios as part of our Public Radio Music Day celebration. Tune in at 2 p.m. to listen.

Before the concert on the 27th, there will be a free meet-and-greet in the President’s Room in Brantley Hall on the UM Missoula campus at 6 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to visit with the musicians and to meet the acclaimed host of Sunday Baroque, Suzanne Bona, heard on public radio stations coast to coast.

Tickets are available now online, by phone and at all Griz-tix outlets. All students and those under 18 are free.

The Sylvan Trio is: Suzanne Bona on flute, Josh Aerie on cello and Greg Kostraba on piano.

Music Suzanne BonaThe Sylvan TrioMTPR Live
Michael Marsolek
Michael Marsolek is the program director of Montana Public Radio. He also hosts Tuesday Freeforms and Thursday Morning Classics.
