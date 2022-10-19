Celebrate Public Radio Music Day with us!

Every week, more than 27 million American listeners tune in to their local radio stations to discover, learn and enjoy music selections that are in many cases only available through public radio. On Public Radio Music Day, October 26, 2022, we're celebrating public radio’s special role in live music discovery. Here's what we've got planned:

9 a.m. - Morning Classics will feature Montana composers and Montana based musicians

11 a.m. - Freeforms with host John Floridis featuring all Montana-based musicians from around the state

2 p.m. - Live from Studio B: The Sylvan Trio – Suzanne Bona, Josh Aerie and Greg Kostraba. Also performing on Oct. 27.

3:45 p.m. – Artist in Residence Allan R. Scott interviews renowned violinist Hillary Hahn

4 p.m. – Sam Manno will celebrate music education with live in-studio performances by students from Bonner School.

8 p.m. – John Arvish hosts a special live What I like About Jazz featuring a six-piece jazz band with members of the Missoula Jazz Collective playing for a small studio audience

Tune in all day for additional interviews, testimonials and conversations about music



Public Radio Music Day is the brainchild of the noncomMUSIC Alliance. It celebrates public radio's role in connecting musicians, performers and artists with the public radio audiences who enjoy and support their music. The alliance says they are dedicated to boosting the work of noncommercial public radio as an essential component of music discovery, curation, preservation, performance, and community.