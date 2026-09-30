Wildlife officials kill 14 food-conditioned bears gathering at a home near Bozeman

Earlier this month, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens received a report that people were intentionally feeding bears at a home north of Bozeman.

FWP Spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen says investigators late last week found multiple bears on the property

“We saw a large number of bears that were extremely food conditioned. They were not afraid of humans and there was a large number of them on the property. Very unnatural behavior – unnatural circumstances.”

Fourteen bears were captured and euthanized.

“Fourteen bears being removed from one property, one residential property, is not normal," Jacobsen says. "And it’s extremely unfortunate.”

Game warden Captain Josh Leonard says the bears that were killed had stopped relying on natural foods and were completely unafraid of humans. Experts say that behavior cannot be corrected through rehabilitation or relocation, adding the animals were a clear human safety risk.

One cub was taken to FWP’s Montana WILD conservation and rehab facility in Helena. That animal is being considered for possible placement at an accredited zoo, but FWP notes that’s not always possible under these circumstances. The cub’s future is uncertain.

State law prohibits feeding game animals, including bears.

The investigation into why they were on the property continues.