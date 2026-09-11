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Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

Rep. Zinke announces 'landscape-scale' management plan for the Blackfoot Valley 

Montana Public Radio | By Caroline Weiss
Published September 11, 2026 at 2:32 PM MDT

Before he leaves office, Rep. Ryan Zinke plans to ask Congress to protect Wilderness and recreation in the Blackfoot Valley.

The “A River Runs Through It Act” looks to bring together decades of local conservation work to shape the future of 430,000 acres.

The plan seeks to merge previous major conservation and recreation proposals in the area into one single landscape-scale approach, highlighting shared use.

A map of land-management designations in Montana's Blackfoot valley proposed under the “A River Runs Through It Act”
https://ariverrunsthroughit.org/
A map of land-management designations in Montana's Blackfoot valley proposed under the “A River Runs Through It Act”

Zinke’s office says it would expand recreation and conserve public land and access, while allowing for forest restoration, timber harvests and reduction of wildfire risk.

The plan proposes new trails and changes to some of the area’s Wilderness designations, including creating a new Wilderness area on Nevada Mountain.

The “A River Runs Through It Act” is supported by a host of local residents, leaders and environmental, recreation and timber industry groups, who say it is an example of collaborative conservation.

Zinke plans to introduce the bill next week, looking to push it through before his term and the 2026 legislative session end.
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Montana News EnvironmentRyan ZinkeBlackfoot ValleyA River Runs Through It Act
Caroline Weiss
Caroline Weiss is MTPR's Environmental reporter
See stories by Caroline Weiss
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