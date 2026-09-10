Open burning ban ends in Ravalli County following rainy weather

The 2026 summer wildfire season continues, but conditions are starting to improve in parts of western Montana

Outdoor burning in Ravalli County resumed Tuesday. That open burn ban had been in place since July 13.

Fall outdoor burning in Ravalli County is allowed on a day-to-day basis through November 30 depending on air-quality restrictions and fire-danger conditions.

Burning rules vary county-to county.

According to the Missoula County Fire Protection Association, prescribed wildland and agricultural burning remains closed as of Tuesday.

Projected fire danger on the Bitterroot National Forest and the neighboring Lolo National Forest was lowered from "High” to "Moderate" this week. Forest officials cited widespread wetting rains and cooler temperatures in the last several days in reducing the fire danger level.

When fire danger is "moderate" it means that fires can start from most accidental causes. If a fire does start in an open, dry grassland, it will burn and spread quickly on windy days.