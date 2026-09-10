Planned Parenthood clinic to open in Bozeman

Planned Parenthood of Montana announced this week it’s opening a new clinic in Bozeman. It’s been more than 20 years since they’ve opened a new clinic.

Planned Parenthood of Montana CEO Martha Fuller says her team chose Bozeman because the nearest clinics are in Helena or Billings, well over an hour’s drive. That distance can cut off access for many low-income Montanans.

Fuller also says there’s demand for a clinic.

“We currently know that Planned Parenthood Health Centers and telehealth see about 1,400 patients from Gallatin County every single year.”

Fuller expects that number will grow to about 2,000 people. The clinic will offer a full range of reproductive and sexual health care services. She says it will also increase access to abortion.

More Montanans are getting abortion medications in the mail but Fuller says that doesn’t replace in-person care, because sometimes procedural abortions are the only option.

MTPR reached out to anti-abortion groups for comment on the expansion but didn’t hear back in time for deadline.