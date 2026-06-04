Rocky Mountain Laboratories researchers charged with smuggling Mpox virus into the U.S.

According to charging documents, scientists Vincent Munster and Claude Kwe in January were stopped at the airport in Detroit after returning from the Republic of Congo. They were carrying samples of Mpox, a virus known for causing a painful rash. The scientists were studying the latest outbreak in the African country.

They work for Rocky Mountain Laboratories, a high-level research facility in the Bitterroot Valley. The lab studies infectious diseases and is overseen by the National Institute of Health.

Customs officials say the researchers lied about carrying the Mpox samples into the country, calling them testing supplies. The FBI later confirmed some of the samples contained dead Mpox virus.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Michigan officially charged the scientists Tuesday. The attorney’s office says they failed to obtain the correct permit and didn’t follow NIH protocol for transporting biological material.

In an emailed statement, the NIH says it was made aware of the incident and took proper precautions to protect the lab in Hamilton. The agency did not say whether the researchers were transporting the materials as part of their approved scope of work. NIH declined to comment further.