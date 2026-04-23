Proposal would use state funds to boost education funding, teacher pay

A group of education associations say the way the state funds public education falls short of paying for the resources schools need. Now, they have a $1.7 billion plan they say will fix those issues.

Montana Quality Education Coalition director Doug Reisig was among those that presented the plan.

“The proposal is not just about spending money,” Reisig told lawmakers. “It’s about spending money wisely. And that’s what every child in Montana is asking us to do.”

The proposal would boost education funding to a so-called “quality assurance line.”

Currently, the state funds most of what it says each district needs for a quality education. Districts are on the hook to ask local taxpayers for the remaining funding they need, but local voters have regularly voted down levies .

The new model would require the state to give districts more to avoid funding shortfalls.

The proposal also includes another round of raises for teachers to keep Montana competitive with neighbors and investments for schools to address deferred maintenance.