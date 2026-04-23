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Proposal would use state funds to boost education funding, teacher pay

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published April 23, 2026 at 5:48 AM MDT

A group of education associations say the way the state funds public education falls short of paying for the resources schools need. Now, they have a $1.7 billion plan they say will fix those issues.

Montana Quality Education Coalition director Doug Reisig was among those that presented the plan.

“The proposal is not just about spending money,” Reisig told lawmakers. “It’s about spending money wisely. And that’s what every child in Montana is asking us to do.”

The proposal would boost education funding to a so-called “quality assurance line.”

Currently, the state funds most of what it says each district needs for a quality education. Districts are on the hook to ask local taxpayers for the remaining funding they need, but local voters have regularly voted down levies.

The new model would require the state to give districts more to avoid funding shortfalls.

The proposal also includes another round of raises for teachers to keep Montana competitive with neighbors and investments for schools to address deferred maintenance.

The school officials’ plan comes as lawmakers debate whether to recommend any changes to school funding. But, the proposal could face an uphill battle when the Legislature convenes in January. Budget analysts predict Montana will pull in less tax revenue than years past.

Education
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Montana News Educationstate budgetMontana LegislatureMontana Quality Education CoalitionDoug Reisig
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
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