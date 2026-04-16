University of Montana hires new president

Montana University System officials have unanimously agreed to hire the University of Montana’s next president

It took the Montana Board of Regents less than ten minutes Tuesday to select Jeremiah Shinn as UM’s 20th president.

Student Regent Carter Jasper said he’s excited for UM.

“I had the pleasure of talking with Dr. Shinn a couple of times and each conversation was more remarkable than the last. Dr. Shinn is an excellent candidate and will be an excellent leader for the University of Montana,” Jasper said.

Shinn currently serves as interim president of Boise State University. In a statement included in a UM press release this week, Shinn is quoted as saying, “I look forward to joining this extraordinary team to build on its strong foundation and shape a bright future together.

His selection follows a national search that drew more than 70 applicants from across the country. He’s replacing Seth Bodnar who resigned earlier this year to run as an independent for Montana’s U.S. Senate race.

Shinn begins his presidency July 1st.The position's annual salary is $467,000.