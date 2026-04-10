© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Forecasters predict normal fire potential in Montana this spring

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published April 10, 2026 at 6:46 PM MDT
Map titled “Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook, April 2026” showing the United States with areas of above-normal fire potential shaded in red. Elevated risk appears across parts of the Southwest, including Arizona and New Mexico; the central Rockies and High Plains; and a broad swath of the Southeast from Texas to the Carolinas and Florida. Most other regions are marked as normal, with state and geographic boundaries outlined and a legend explaining fire potential categories.
National Interagency Fire Center
Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook, April 2026

The Northern Rockies is expected to have a normal springtime wildfire season, despite the warm winter and low snowpack.

The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise says major wildfire activity is not expected this spring.

That’s not an ironclad guarantee, but early indicators are not raising any red flags.

NIFC says this past winter’s abnormally low snowpack does not reflect the near-normal precipitation that’s accumulated in the soil since last fall.

Dry, warm and windy conditions triggered multiple large fires in early March, but the agency says expected cool and wet weather, combined with warm and dry spells, supports a normal fire forecast for April. No substantial changes are anticipated through June.

NIFC’s extended outlook suggests normal fire activity throughout the Rockies in July.

Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.
Tags
Montana News wildfire
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information