Forecasters predict normal fire potential in Montana this spring

The Northern Rockies is expected to have a normal springtime wildfire season, despite the warm winter and low snowpack.

The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise says major wildfire activity is not expected this spring .

That’s not an ironclad guarantee, but early indicators are not raising any red flags.

NIFC says this past winter’s abnormally low snowpack does not reflect the near-normal precipitation that’s accumulated in the soil since last fall.

Dry, warm and windy conditions triggered multiple large fires in early March, but the agency says expected cool and wet weather, combined with warm and dry spells, supports a normal fire forecast for April. No substantial changes are anticipated through June.

NIFC’s extended outlook suggests normal fire activity throughout the Rockies in July.