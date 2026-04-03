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Montana's warm winter is one for the record books; Spring outlook predicts more of the same

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published April 3, 2026 at 4:26 PM MDT
U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook map showing drought tendencies from March 19 to June 30, 2026, with color-coded regions indicating where drought is expected to persist, improve, develop or be removed. In the Western U.S., drought is expected to persist across much of the Southwest, Great Basin and central Rockies, with some areas of likely development along parts of the Pacific Northwest and California, and limited pockets of improvement in the northern Rockies.
NOAA
This map depicts where drought persistence, development or improvement is the most likely outcome based on short- and long-range statistical and dynamical forecasts from March 19 through June 30, 2026.

Montana's warm winter is one for the record books

This past winter was defined by historic warmth in the Rockies. Experts took a deep dive into climate data to see how that played out in western Montana.

Fall of 2025 into winter of 2026 was expected to be another La Niña weather pattern.

In the Northern Rockies. That can lead to cold and wet winters, but it’s not a guarantee. According to the National Weather Service in Missoula, several valley locations last winter shattered records for warmth.

Missoula recorded its second-warmest winter since record collection there started in 1893. The Garden City wrapped up the season more than 7 degrees warmer than average. When it came to snowfall, Missoula finished the season 18 inches below average.

Kalispell was nearly 6 degrees warmer than average, for its fourth-warmest winter since 1899.

Its snowfall was nearly 16 inches below average.

As the National Weather Service puts it, It was "a winter for the history books" in Butte, which recorded its warmest since 1895. That’s 10 degrees warmer than average.

West Glacier’s snowfall was more than 42 inches below average, and its temperatures the warmest since recordkeeping started there in 1948.

And lastly, another record fell in Libby which recorded its warmest winter since recordkeeping started there in 1986.

Forecasts predict abnormally warm, dry spring in the West

Weather experts have issued their long-term spring forecast and it looks a lot like this past winter – warmer and drier than normal.

Montana’s drought conditions could worsen if the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s spring weather outlook is accurate.

NOAA says the temperature forecast for April through June shows above-normal temperatures are expected across most of the western United States.

The precipitation outlook through June favors below-average rainfall for most of the Rockies. The greatest likelihood of less-than-normal rain is forecast from the Pacific Northwest to the central Rockies.

The overall flood risk across most of the continental U.S. this spring is normal to below normal.

As of mid March, moderate to exceptional drought conditions exist across more than half the continental United States.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions currently dominate most of Montana. Extreme drought is noted in Chouteau, Cascade and Teton Counties.
Tags
Montana News weatherdroughtU.S. Drought MonitorNational Weather Service
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
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