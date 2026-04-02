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Montana students showcase their experiments at the state science fair

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published April 2, 2026 at 8:15 AM MDT
A young student in a suit and tie stands smiling in front of a tri-fold science fair display titled “The Future of Travel: Faster, Cleaner, Heavier.” The board includes sections labeled Background, Purpose, Hypothesis, Null Hypothesis, Materials, Procedure, Data and Conclusion, with charts and photos. The display is set up on a table with papers and a booklet, inside a gymnasium with rows of red bleachers in the background.
Austin Amestoy
Sunburst seventh-grader Levi Taylor stands in front of his science fair display titled “The Future of Travel: Faster, Cleaner, Heavier," at the Montana State Science Fair in Missoula on March 30, 2026. Taylor is in his second year running experiments on magnetic levitation, or maglev, trains. He’s trying to find ways to make them even more efficient and fast than they already are.

A four-wheeled drone with what looks like a sci-fi blaster mounted on top skitters across the concrete floor. It’s locked in a game of laser tag with an identical machine, both being controlled by a couple of kids using iPads.

It was one of many cutting-edge technologies on display in a gymnasium at the University of Montana for the 71st annual Montana Science Fair.

Seventh-grader Levi Taylor made the nearly four-hour drive from Sunburst near the Canadian border to Missoula to compete. For the second year in a row, he experimented with new designs for magnetic levitation trains he hoped could make them more efficient. His hypothesis was proven incorrect.

“The standard worked 100% of the time, and mine worked 0% of the time,” Taylor said with a laugh.

He didn’t take it to heart. It’s all part of the scientific process, Taylor says. His teacher, Alex Aschim, agrees.

“Science fairs, specifically, help kids learn problems, problem solving,” Aschim says. “Things don’t always work out the way you think they’re going to, and that’s OK. That’s science.”

A large sign reading “Montana Science Fair presents Griz Science Showcase, March 30th 02:30–5 PM, Adams Center, free event open to all” stands in the foreground, overlooking a spacious indoor arena filled with rows of tables displaying student science projects. Red stadium seating, hanging banners and a central scoreboard are visible above the exhibition area.
Austin Amestoy
The 2026 Montana Science Fair featured the first-ever Griz Science Showcase. Labs and departments from across the University of Montana set up hands-on demonstrations of their work for students and the public, featuring high-tech drones and more.

Sunburst brought 9 of its 15 middle schoolers to the fair, an outsized presence for such a tiny town.

The fair’s co-director, UM chemistry professor Dong Wang, says the immense work organizing the event is always worth it in the end.

“Every time I see those kids come into the fair presenting their work in front of the judges and peers and cheer when they get the award, I really enjoy the moment to see those accomplishments,” Wang says.

More than 200 students from across the Treasure State competed. The top competitors will have a chance to enter the national science fair.
Tags
Montana News EducationMontana Science Fair
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
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