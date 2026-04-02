Five new measles cases detected in Lewis and Clark County

Lewis and Clark County health officials confirmed five new measles cases this week

According to a press release, the cases are not tied to local schools or daycares.

The county says exposure to the community was limited to the St. Peter’s Health emergency room late Sunday evening into the early morning hours Monday.

County health officials say people who may have been exposed but are vaccinated against measles don’t need to take any action. If you’re unsure whether you’re vaccinated, call your provider.

It’s been nearly a year since measles was detected in Montana for the first time in decades. There have been 41 confirmed cases. Three people have been hospitalized.