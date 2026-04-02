© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Five new measles cases detected in Lewis and Clark County

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published April 2, 2026 at 7:21 AM MDT
Measles mumps rubella vaccine. Stock photo.
MargJohnsonVA/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Measles mumps rubella vaccine. Stock photo.

Lewis and Clark County health officials confirmed five new measles cases this week

According to a press release, the cases are not tied to local schools or daycares.

The county says exposure to the community was limited to the St. Peter’s Health emergency room late Sunday evening into the early morning hours Monday.

County health officials say people who may have been exposed but are vaccinated against measles don’t need to take any action. If you’re unsure whether you’re vaccinated, call your provider.

It’s been nearly a year since measles was detected in Montana for the first time in decades. There have been 41 confirmed cases. Three people have been hospitalized.
Tags
Montana News Health caremeaslesLewis & Clark County Health DepartmentSt. Peter's Health
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information