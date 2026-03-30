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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

No Kings protests draw thousands across Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published March 30, 2026 at 6:53 AM MDT
Collage of photos showing a public protest: crowds line a street behind metal barricades holding signs with political messages; individuals carry posters reading “No Kings,” “No ICE,” and “Never Forget Jan. 6.” One image shows two people in red capes labeled “No Kings” walking away, another shows a person wearing a shirt that reads “Fighting Nazis Since 1996,” and a speaker addresses a small crowd outdoors.
Kayla Desroches; Karl Lengel; Ruth Eddy, Josh Burnham.
No Kings rallies across Montana on March 28, 2026. Top: Billings; Top right: Miles City; Bottom left: Missoula; Bottom center: Bozeman; Bottom right: Missoula.

Saturday marked the third “No Kings” protest that has taken place since President Donald Trump took office last year. This was the first one since the U.S. and Israel started attacking Iran.

For Sally Hand, an art therapist in Bozeman, this war is personal.

"My grandson right now is an amazing 21-year-old who joined the Air Force to help do his part to make America better, he's now been shipped off to Iran, and I think it's absolutely inhumane and I'm very very angry and upset," Hand said.

Hand was one of more than 8,000 people at Bozeman’s No Kings protest. She worries how the war, and the corresponding surge in oil prices, alongside inflation, is harming young people like her grandson.

Shari Florence, one of several hundred people at the Billings No Kings protest, said affordability concerns were top of her mind.

"Prices. Coffee, gas – my god, look at gas. I don’t know how people are eating or driving anywhere,” Florence said.

According to AAA, the average cost of gas is now nearly $4 per gallon. That’s a dollar more than it was last month.

Rising prices of essentials was a common theme across the state. Gary Ochsner is an independent voter who was raised Republican. He was one of more than 120 people at the protest in Miles City. He’s in his mid-70s, but says he’s not sure how he’ll retire.

“I’m a rancher owning a small ranch. And if you look at the price I could get for it 40 years ago, I would’ve been flabbergasted. But now I don’t know if it’s enough to keep my wife and I going in retirement years," Oschner said.

Missoula saw the largest crowds with protest organizers reporting more than 9,000 people in attendance. Among them was 47-year-old wildlife biologist Russ Talmo. He’s attended all three No Kings events with his family.

“I hate to say it, there is a certain amount of fatigue. I think we're all tired of having to do this or be here," Talmo said. "We'd all rather be somewhere else today, on one hand. On the other, I think everybody recognizes this is the most important thing we can be doing.”

He said he’s trying to show his young children that showing up and speaking up matters.

MTPR's Edward F. O'Brien, along with Yellowstone Public Radio's Kayla Desroches, Karl Lengel and Ruth Eddy, contributed to this report.
Tags
Montana News No KingsMontana PoliticsRuss TalmoRuss TalmoShari FlorenceSally Hand
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environment and Climate Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
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