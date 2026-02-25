© 2026 MTPR
Montana Justice Department warns of text message scam

Montana Public Radio | By Elinor Smith
Published February 25, 2026 at 3:55 AM MST
An image of a fraudulent text message impersonating the Montana Motor Vehicle Division. "Scam" is stamped in red on top of the image. To the left is the text, "The Montana Department of Justice is warning Montanans of fraudulent text messages from scammers claiming to be from the Montana Motor Vehicle Division."
Montana Department of Justice
The Montana Department of Justice is warning Montanans of fraudulent text messages from scammers claiming to be from the Montana Motor Vehicle Division.

Scammers in the state are now pretending to be employees of the Motor Vehicle Division, or MVD. The Montana Department of Justice is warning Montanans to be wary of fraudulent text messages appearing to be from the MVD.

The Montana Motor Vehicle Division does not send text messages asking for payment. If you receive such a text from MVD, it is likely a scam.

The Montana Department of Justice offered tips on how to confirm if a text is a scam. They include messages from numbers outside of the United States, demanding or threatening messages and ones with formatting or grammatical mistakes. Improper grammar and strange formatting is often a sign of a scam.

If you are still unsure if it’s a scam, you can call the MVD at (406) 444-3933.

The state justice department urges Montanans to avoid clicking any links attached to these messages, and to report the scams to the department.

You can find more information on common scams in Montana, and how to keep yourself safe from them on the Department of Justice’s website under the Office of Consumer Protection.
Elinor Smith
Elinor is a reporter, social media content creator and host of All Things Considered on Montana Public Radio. She can be reached by email at elinor.smith@umontana.edu.
