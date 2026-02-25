Montana Justice Department warns of text message scam

Scammers in the state are now pretending to be employees of the Motor Vehicle Division, or MVD. The Montana Department of Justice is warning Montanans to be wary of fraudulent text messages appearing to be from the MVD.

The Montana Motor Vehicle Division does not send text messages asking for payment. If you receive such a text from MVD, it is likely a scam.

The Montana Department of Justice offered tips on how to confirm if a text is a scam. They include messages from numbers outside of the United States, demanding or threatening messages and ones with formatting or grammatical mistakes. Improper grammar and strange formatting is often a sign of a scam.

If you are still unsure if it’s a scam, you can call the MVD at (406) 444-3933.

The state justice department urges Montanans to avoid clicking any links attached to these messages, and to report the scams to the department.