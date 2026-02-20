Montana schools begin crafting student phone policies – Montana PBS Reports: IMPACT

Montana is one of a shrinking number of states that doesn’t have a law regulating student cell phone use in school. Research increasingly suggests the devices play a role in rising rates of anxiety, depression and distractedness in kids. Some schools are taking matters into their own hands — and taking input from students along the way. Montana PBS reporter Hannah Kearse joined MTPR’s Austin Amestoy to discuss the trend.

Watch this episode of Montana PBS Reports: IMPACT .