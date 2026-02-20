Missoula County approves Swan Valley Neighborhood Plan

The new Swan Valley Neighborhood Plan has been a long time in the making.

Co-chair of the Swan Valley Planning Committee Helene Michael says the community last approved a plan 30 years ago. When outside developers sought to expand the nearby Holland Lake Lodge in 2022 , she says it catalyzed the community:

"We thought it was time to get the community’s vision, desires and input on what do we want the Swan Valley to look like, to be like. Not only for us but for our future generations," Michael says. "The first thing we set out to do is, what are the core values, and can we agree on the core values."

Those core values identified in the new plan include preserving the rural character of the region, protecting natural resources and ensuring access to public lands. According to the report, nearly 90 percent of land in the valley is publicly owned.

Michael says valley residents have aged significantly over the years. The number of homes in the valley grew by more than 70% since the '90s. Though the plan has no regulatory authority, she says it will still help guide local government’s decision making.