© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missoula County approves Swan Valley Neighborhood Plan

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published February 20, 2026 at 4:34 PM MST

The new Swan Valley Neighborhood Plan has been a long time in the making.

Co-chair of the Swan Valley Planning Committee Helene Michael says the community last approved a plan 30 years ago. When outside developers sought to expand the nearby Holland Lake Lodge in 2022, she says it catalyzed the community:

"We thought it was time to get the community’s vision, desires and input on what do we want the Swan Valley to look like, to be like. Not only for us but for our future generations," Michael says. "The first thing we set out to do is, what are the core values, and can we agree on the core values."

Those core values identified in the new plan include preserving the rural character of the region, protecting natural resources and ensuring access to public lands. According to the report, nearly 90 percent of land in the valley is publicly owned.

Michael says valley residents have aged significantly over the years. The number of homes in the valley grew by more than 70% since the '90s. Though the plan has no regulatory authority, she says it will still help guide local government’s decision making.
Tags
Montana News Swan ValleyMissoula County CommissionHelene MichaelSwan Valley Neighborhood Plan
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information