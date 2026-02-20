Briefs: Glacier park reservations to end; Izaak Walton Inn to close; Rail merger raises concerns

Glacier Park is ending its reservation system

Ellis Juhlin

Glacier National Park is ending its ticketed-entry system this summer, the park announced in a release. The 5-year-old program has been addressing congestion in some of its most popular areas. Instead of reservations, the park will have three hour parking limits at Logan Pass and shuttle bus reservations for Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Park officials have said the three hour limit will enable visitors to see the Visitor Center, or complete a shorter day hike. Overnight parking at Logan Pass will only be allowed for permitted backcountry users and registered guests of Granite Park Chalet.

Tickets for the shuttle will be available on a first come, first served basis, and can be purchased through Recreation.gov . Additional shuttle tickets will be available 60 days in advance starting at 8 a.m. on May 2. Remaining tickets will be released at 7 p.m. on June 30 for next-day entry.

Attorney general calls for review of rail merger, citing antitrust concerns

Victoria Traxler

A merger between two major freight-rail companies has drawn concerns from rail-dependent states, including Montana. State Attorney General Austin Knudsen, in a coalition with other states, penned a letter to the federal Dept. of Justice asking them to review the merger .

Union Pacific owns and operates around 33,000 miles of rail in the middle and western portion of the country. Norfolk Southern operated around 20,000 miles of track on the east coast. Knudsen says their merger creates a “single rail behemoth” that may reduce competition, raising antitrust concerns.

Union Pacific owns 125 miles of track in Montana. The remaining sections are operated by Burlington Northern Santa Fe. Freight rail moves Montana grain and barley alongside a variety of commodities. Knudsen says all railway-based commerce may be hindered by the move.

Izaak Walton Inn outside of Glacier Park to close

Victoria Traxler

A historic resort near Glacier National Park is slated to close operations in March. The Izaak Walton Inn was purchased by hospitality brand LOGE in 2022.

It’s now one of multiple LOGE properties set to close within a month, including the company’s second Montana property located in Missoula. LOGE representatives did not respond to MTPRs requests for further information.