© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Candidates file for office ahead of June 2 primary elections

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 18, 2026 at 11:54 AM MST

Although some 2026 candidates have been campaigning for months, the official registration period opened this week.

The first day of the candidate filing period is an important checkpoint during election season. The ability to file through the Montana Secretary of State’s website means the wait to register in person is shorter than it used to be.

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen reported that Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines was the first candidate to submit his paperwork for his reelection bid. Daines, who’s seeking a third term in the Senate, filed online.

Newly appointed state Rep. Katie Fire Thunder, a Bozeman Democrat, filed for office in Helena on Tuesday for the first time. She’s campaigning to retain the seat she was appointed to after a former legislator resigned mid-term.

“This is a big day," Fire Thunder said. "This is to put my name on the ballot, and I think that is something that I didn’t really think I ever imagined myself doing. But I think the moment we’re in is calling people to step up.”

Montanans will vote for their representatives in the state Legislature, Congress, the Public Service Commission, the Montana Supreme Court and various local offices this year. The filing period ends March 4 and the primary election is on June 2.
Tags
Montana News 2026 electionsKatie Fire ThunderSteve DainesChristi Jacobsen
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information