Briefs: Hunting access landowner programs; Licensing reform task force

Elinor Smith

Landowners in the state can now apply for 2026 hunting access programs through Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Programs allow landowners to provide hunting access on their property or to allow travel corridors to public hunting areas.

FWP will help interested property owners tailor access rules to align with their personal needs and will provide compensation in some cases.

Applications for access corridors are due by March 15th. Programs that allow for hunting on private land are due in early summer.

More information on FWP landowner programs .

State Licensing Reform Task Force meets for the first time

Victoria Traxler

The first meeting for the state’s Licensing Reform Task Force took place in Helena Tuesday. It’s a group designated to reduce licensing requirements for certain industries to fill employment gaps.

Gov. Greg Gianforte says there are more than 100,000 unemployed Montanans not seeking a job . He hopes reducing “red tape” will change that and help fill labor shortages in industries like health care, construction and corrections.

Task Force members included a variety of health care industries. Land surveyors, engineers and state government representatives comprise the rest of the group. The Task Force must submit a report with recommended changes to licensing requirements by September 2026.