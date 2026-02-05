Gov. Gianforte urges schools to support ‘Club America’ student groups

About 50 high schoolers filled the capitol rotunda Wednesday, at times chanting “U.S.A., U.S.A.” They stood behind Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte as he rallied support for an initiative to engage high school students in conservative politics.

Gianforte announced that he and Superintendent of Public Instruction Susie Hedalen sent a letter to all Montana school districts encouraging support for local “Club America" chapters.

Turning Point USA, founded by the late activist Charlie Kirk, is known for promoting conservative and Christian ideals on college campuses. The organization is now involving high school students in its Club America initiative.

“At a time when our country is in need of God’s light, there exists a great need for an organization like TPUSA to restore moral clarity, constitutional principles, and our founding values starting with our youth,” Gianforte said in his remarks.

Erika Kirk became CEO of Turning Point USA after her husband’s assassination. She was in Helena on Wednesday and met with students, according to the governor’s office. She did not participate in the press conference.

Andrew Sypher with the organization says Club America aims to promote patriotism and combat indoctrination. Republicans across the country have decried what they call progressive indoctrination in schools through lessons on race, gender and American history.

“We wanted more students that just love their country, people to get into these schools and people to advocate for their values — American values,” Sypher said.