Briefs: Court backs party leaders in GOP dispute; Invasive pike found in Kalispell pond

Court denies request to halt Montana GOP operations amid lawsuit from party members

Shaylee Ragar

A district court judge denied a request to block Montana GOP operations while a lawsuit plays out. The request came from three of the party’s own members.

The legal challenge stems from the GOP’s convention last summer where members elected new leaders. Before that vote, members decided to exclude a group of nine state senators. The group was known for breaking with party leadership last legislative session. The party had censured the senators, saying they undermined the majority caucus.

In their lawsuit, three of the excluded senators say the party violated constitutional protections for state lawmakers. They cite a provision that grants lawmakers some immunity during legislative sessions.

Lewis and Clark District Court Judge Christopher Abbott wrote that legislative immunity protects lawmakers from retaliation from other branches of government. He denied the request for a block on party operations, and said the lawsuit is unlikely to succeed.

Wildlife officials seek information on illegal introduction of non-native pike in Kalispell

Elinor Smith

Northern pike were recently found in a popular fishing pond in Kalispell. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks is offering a reward to anyone who can give them more information on the illegal introduction of the non-native fish.

Pine Grove Pond is typically stocked with numerous species of native trout. Anglers at Pine Grove are asked to kill any pike they catch, and report their findings to FWP officials.

Pike are predators and can quickly kill off other species of fish in small bodies of water like Pine Grove. Trout, which thrive under balanced ecological conditions, are especially vulnerable to predation and habitat change.

The pike problem isn’t isolated to this one pond. There is only one native population of pike in Montana found in Glacier Park. Any other pike found west of the Continental Divide are non-native, and have been illegally introduced.