Report: Montana charter school students lag behind peers

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published January 29, 2026 at 7:59 AM MST
Two horizontal bar charts compare elementary student performance in English Language Arts (ELA) and Math between charter schools and non-charter schools in Montana. In both subjects, charter school students have significantly higher percentages in the Novice category and lower percentages in Proficient and Advanced categories compared to non-charter students.
Montana Board of Public Education
Public charter school students scored worse on state math and English tests than their public school counterparts at every grade level.

Those results came from the Montana Board of Public Education’s first report on public charter school performance released in January.

The state’s first 17 public charter schools opened in 2024. They’re intended to offer students a different way to learn than traditional school. That’s a big reason the Board of Public Education’s executive director McCall Flynn says these test results need to be taken with a grain of salt. She addressed state lawmakers during a recent hearing.

“Looking at one data point is kind of limiting as a comparable data point, and we would recommend considering additional measures to more accurately compare the public charter and non-charter schools,” Flynn said.

The report says many public charter schools focus on reengaging at-risk students or teach in a way that doesn’t emphasize standardized test results.

Anecdotally, education officials report public charter schools are getting students interested in learning, and offering experiences outside the classroom. The schools’ biggest challenges are communication and cash. The report says many Montanans don’t understand the difference between public charter schools and regular schools, and new programs have a hard time getting off the ground without up-front funding.
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
