Montana representatives back $10 billion Homeland Security funding bill

The federal government could partially shut down this weekend if Congress doesn’t pass a spending package. Montana’s congressional delegates are holding the Republican line to advance law enforcement funding.

The package had already passed the U.S. House when a federal immigration agent shot and killed a man in Minneapolis – the second resident killed by an officer in a month. In the aftermath, Senate Democrats say they won’t support the bill if it includes $10 billion in funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Montana’s senior U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said the shooting needs to be investigated and the spending package needs to pass as is.

“Let’s not take 22,000 agents that come in everyday and do their jobs and throw them under the bus because the Democrats want to shut down the government,” Daines told Fox News.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy said law enforcement officers deserve support, and that Congress needs to avoid a shutdown. He said it’s heartbreaking to watch avoidable tragedies unfold in Minneapolis, and that an investigation will take place.

Reps. Troy Downing and Ryan Zinke previously voted for the package in the House.

Downing said in a statement he supports an investigation into the incident. He said he stands with officers who “work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.” Zinke did not respond to a request for comment.