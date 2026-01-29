© 2026 MTPR
Laurel residents voice concern over planned state psychiatric hospital

Montana Public Radio
Published January 29, 2026 at 7:40 AM MST

Last week, the Montana Board of Investments told Laurel City Council members it had found a site for a 32-bed facility that will treat criminal defendants mentally unfit to stand trial.

Numerous residents told city council members Tuesday the location isn’t suitable. That includes Matt Torix, Superintendent of Laurel Public Schools.

“My concern is about safety for students, and I do not feel that this lends itself to the safety of our children,” Torix said.

The edge of the proposed property is near an elementary school. Numerous residents cited that as a concern, as well as the potential for reduced property values.

The state says it needs the facility because it can take up to a year for defendants to get a bed at the current state hospital in Warm Springs.

Laurel residents say the state and the city haven’t been transparent about the project.

The state health department noted in a statement that Director Charlie Brereton outlined the state’s plan to the council in early December.
