Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

NorthWestern Energy seeks public input on Montana's energy future 

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published January 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM MST
Coal fired power plant in Colstrip
Kayla Desroches/Yellowstone Public Radio
Coal fired power plant in Colstrip

NorthWestern Energy’s Integrated Resource Plan compares different energy choices the company could make to power homes and businesses across Montana.

Environmental advocates have voiced concerns over the plan, saying it favors more expensive, polluting forms of energy over renewables like wind and solar. Nick Fitzmaurice is with the Montana Environmental Information Center.

"The majority of scenarios that NorthWestern ran shows them heavily relying on their existing coal power from Colstrip plant, and then building additional gas power, and then eventually replacing Colstrip with nuclear power," Fitzmaurice says.

Nuclear is the most expensive power source. He says the costs would inevitably be passed on to ratepayers, and hopes to see the plan change with public feedback.

Jo Dee Black is NorthWestern Energy's spokesperson.

"We want feedback from Montanans about what they are looking for for their future, from affordability and sustainability, to long term system reliability," Black says.

The public can comment online and at meetings over the next two weeks.

  • Great Falls - 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 - Great Falls Public Library, 301 2nd Ave. N.
  • Missoula - 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 - Missoula College, 1205 E. Broadway St.
  • Helena - 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 - Lewis & Clark Library, Large Community Room, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch
  • Bozeman - 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 - Bozeman Library, Community Room, 626 E Main St.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

