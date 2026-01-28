NorthWestern Energy seeks public input on Montana's energy future 

NorthWestern Energy’s Integrated Resource Plan compares different energy choices the company could make to power homes and businesses across Montana.

Environmental advocates have voiced concerns over the plan, saying it favors more expensive, polluting forms of energy over renewables like wind and solar. Nick Fitzmaurice is with the Montana Environmental Information Center.

"The majority of scenarios that NorthWestern ran shows them heavily relying on their existing coal power from Colstrip plant, and then building additional gas power, and then eventually replacing Colstrip with nuclear power," Fitzmaurice says.

Nuclear is the most expensive power source. He says the costs would inevitably be passed on to ratepayers, and hopes to see the plan change with public feedback.

Jo Dee Black is NorthWestern Energy's spokesperson.

"We want feedback from Montanans about what they are looking for for their future, from affordability and sustainability, to long term system reliability," Black says.

The public can comment online and at meetings over the next two weeks.