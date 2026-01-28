Nonprofit offers free coffee to help deter drunk driving 

According to a 2025 Forbes report , Montana ranks number one in the nation for drunk driving fatalities. Lawmakers on the Law and Justice Interim Committee discussed the issue at a meeting prior to the 2027 legislative session.

Beth McBride is president and co-founder of Montana Bar Fairies, a volunteer organization that works to prevent drunk driving.

At the meeting, McBride said Montana has taken many of the right steps to prevent drunk driving, but a lack of coordination on the ground and at the state level leaves gaps in policy.

“Culture change, enforcement and deterrent laws must be supported by accountability, treatment, education and data. None of them work in isolation,” McBride said.

Bar Fairies leave coffee gift cards on vehicles left in bar parking lots after last call, rewarding those who opted to find a safe way home. The grassroots organization is also pushing for increased DUI penalties at the state level.