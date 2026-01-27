Students get jaw-dropping tour of new Heritage Center thanks to travel grant

A chorus of crickets and cicadas melts into the whistle of a locomotive and the hammering of pickaxes.

It’s the ambiance of the Montana Historical Society’s massive new museum. Woven in is the chatter of about 50 middle schoolers. Half of them pack into a simulated Butte mineshaft elevator, complete with motion and video effects.

Superior is the ninth school to visit the brand-new Montana Heritage Center. The museum hosts artifacts from Montana’s history and a gallery of Montana artist Charlie Russell’s work.

History teacher Chris Clairmont says the trip was made possible by the Montana Historical Society’s history and civics travel grant. As for how the students felt.

“Amazing. Amazing," he says. “We’ve seen jaws drop.”

Private donors fund the travel grant, which is awarded to schools more than 50 miles from Helena. Museum Education Officer Darby Bramble says they’ve got more than $80,000 set aside this year. Nearly 50 schools are set to visit before summer — and Bramble says she’s already hearing about the impact on students.

“We’re seeing a spark,” Bramble says. “We’re seeing them be more interested and engaged and curious about Montana history.”

Superior seventh-grader Aaliya Caswell saw something that sparked her interest — an exhibit on Montana’s fur trapping days. The students could touch the rabbit and beaver pelts hanging on a wall.

“Our history projects back in Superior — I’m researching that, and it’s nice to learn about more,” she says.

The travel grant has closed for 2026, but the museum is still accepting field trip reservations.