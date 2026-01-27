Helena passes immigration enforcement resolution amid calls for stronger action

Hundreds of Helena residents turned out for the debate over a resolution that affirms the city’s policies for federal immigration enforcement. Out of roughly 80 public comments during the meeting, only three were in opposition.

But of those in support, a majority asked the commission to take a stronger stance.

Jim Abel, a Helenan with roots in Minneapolis, was emotional about the recent killings of two people by federal agents.

“I don’t think these resolutions go far enough to help protect the citizens so that we here do not see a repeat of what has happened in Minneapolis,” Abel said.

Helena City Attorney Rebecca Dockter said the resolution was drafted in response to public outcry. She urged the commission to avoid using language that could lead city police to obstruct justice or overstep federal authority.

The document says that police will not make arrests based solely on immigration status. Police will avoid committing resources to federal immigration action, and will ask federal officers to de-mask and identify themselves when possible. The city will not willingly share residents’ personal information with outside agencies and will attempt to avoid deporting residents.

Some supporters noted that a resolution states best practices, but is not legally binding. They called for city ordinances that mandate rules for federal agents in Helena. Others called for amendments requiring police to publish data on racial profiling, track any instance of federal coordination and to mandate de-masking of law enforcement. Commissioner Melinda Reed moved two of those amendments, but they failed.

The resolution passed 4-1. Mayor Emily Dean encouraged residents to voice their concerns to Montana’s federal officials.

“I hope that you will provide similar comments to your members of Congress who are responsible for passing the laws that govern federal law enforcement and immigration law,” Dean said.

Helena Police Chief Brett Petty took action of his own last week. He pulled his department from the Missouri River Drug Task Force, citing stronger involvement of the U.S. Border Patrol.

The task force works to curb drug and human trafficking in southwest Montana. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the task force isn’t focused on immigration enforcement, but gets intelligence from Border Patrol. That partnership was recently solidified when border patrol added four officers to the Missouri River Drug Task Force. Two are based in Helena and two are based in Bozeman.

Dutton says he understands why people are worried about federal enforcement, but he wants an open line of communication.

“The best way to avoid things like that is to be at the table, have those conversations, have a working agreement about how and what goes on in your community.”

Some local and state officials, including the Montana Highway Patrol, are embracing partnerships with federal immigration enforcement.