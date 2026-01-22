Montana approves two new 'innovative' charter schools

Montana education officials approved two new public charter schools Friday. That's the fewest since lawmakers paved the way for the schools in 2023.

The Board of Public Education only approves charter schools it deems highly innovative, with a good chance of meeting their goals. Members were excited on both counts for the forthcoming Stevensville Health Sciences Academy.

Stevensville Superintendent Jon Konen said the new funding for the academy will help the district expand its educational offerings.

“That’s probably the most enticing piece of all of it, is to look at what other opportunities we can give to our students. And having the resources and staffing to do it is exceptional,” Konen said.

The academy aims to enroll 60 students next year and focuses on providing a running start toward careers or continuing education in health care after high school graduation. The district will partner with local colleges and Bitterroot Health to provide college courses and job shadowing.

It is the latest public charter school approved by the state Board of Public Education. More than two dozen have been approved since 2023. Most are focused on tailoring learning to individual students, offering online courses or giving students a head start on college.

Board members rejected five applicants this year. Members suggested the board has been tightening the rules for what it considers an “innovative” school. The Legislature created public charter schools with the intent they offer what traditional public schools cannot . Board member Hannah Nieskens said the board is now denying applications that resemble those it used to approve.

“We need to really — in the interest of their time and energy that they put into creating applications — create a more clear focus on what ‘innovative’ actually means,” Nieskens said.

The only other public charter school approved this year is Park Pathways School in Livingston.