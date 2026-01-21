© 2026 MTPR
Wetlands restoration helps the environment and economy, researchers say

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published January 21, 2026 at 12:07 PM MST
Ponds near Warm Springs, MT.
Nora Saks
Ponds near Warm Springs, MT.

Nicole Karwowski is an economics professor at Montana State University. Her research is at the intersection of agriculture and the environment.

In a recent study, Karwowski and her colleagues quantify the economic value of wetlands, also known as nature’s kidneys

"Kidneys in our human bodies filter out harmful harmful toxins in our blood, and in a similar way, scientists have shown that wetlands are Earth's kidneys, because they have this really unique way of filtering excess nutrients, harmful chemicals and toxins from our waterways," Karwowski says.

Karwowski’s research looks at a federal program where the U.S. Department of Agriculture pays farmers to retire land with natural wetland conditions from agricultural production. The agency then restores the wetlands.

"Even a small increase of wetland acreage – so, putting in 100 acres of wetlands within a sub watershed, which is basically the size of a county – is going to improve nitrogen levels by 8%," Karwowski says.

An overabundance of nutrients, like nitrogen and phosphorus, harms water quality and fish health. In Montana, nutrient pollution is one of the largest threats facing the state’s waterways.

Karwowski found the economic benefits from these wetland easements are about $200 million per year.

She says that amount could be much more, since her research looked only at wetlands that are part of the federal program.

Karwoski says continued funding for similar programs that incentivize landowners to restore wetlands is beneficial for both agricultural producers and their communities.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

