Montana delegates voice mixed reactions to president's actions on Greenland, Venezuela 

On the anniversary of President Trump second inauguration, the state’s Republican delegates lauded many of his policies on things like immigration and the economy.

U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy and Rep. Ryan Zinke said the U.S. is more secure and affordable. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said he’s excited to see what comes next. Rep. Troy Downing called Trump the most consequential president in history.

But their reactions to the president’s foreign policy have been mixed. All four delegates commended Trump on the capture of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro. Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, told NewsNation that striking Venezuela was necessary, but he was hesitant earlier this month to support a U.S. takeover of Greenland.

“I think being a liberator is a much better position than being a conqueror,” Zinke said.

Zinke said any military action to take control of the Danish territory would require a congressional vote. He said he’d be open to the U.S. purchasing Greenland if its citizens were supportive of it.

Thousands took to the streets in Greenland and Denmark last weekend protesting Trump’s plans to take over the Arctic island nation. The countries’ leaders and other NATO nations have consistently denounced the proposal.

Trump says he’ll impose import tariffs on eight NATO countries if they don’t support the U.S. buying Greenland. The countries responded in a unified statement saying such action would undermine alliances and risk “a dangerous downward spiral."

During a recent tele-townhall, Downing said he understands Trump’s interest in Greenland from a national security standpoint. He said he does not support any action that would put NATO at risk.

Spokespeople for Downing and Zinke pointed to their previous statements on Greenland when MTPR asked about Trump’s plans, but did not answer specific questions. Senators Sheehy and Daines did not immediately respond to MTPR’s request for comment.

In a statement last week, Daines said he met with foreign ministers from Denmark and Greenland and said it’s important for all NATO countries to work together to protect the alliance.

At Montana’s Capitol on Tuesday, four military veterans led a rally protesting various Trump policies. About 200 people attended, including David and Sue Mannix, who identify as independent voters. David is a Vietnam War veteran who spent 30 years in the military. Sue says Trump’s actions, like pushing to take Greenland, undermine her husband’s service.

“And instead of being a proud American, I hang my head in shame at what is being allowed to happen,” Sue said.

The rally speakers called on Montana’s delegates to push back against Trump.