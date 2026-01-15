© 2026 MTPR
Supreme Court upholds warrantless entry for emergency aid

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published January 15, 2026 at 5:20 AM MST

William Trevor Case of Anaconda argued that law enforcement unconstitutionally obtained evidence used to convict him of assaulting a peace officer in 2021. His lawsuit was reviewed by the country’s highest court on appeal.

Attorney Fred Rowley made his case during an October hearing.

“This court has never allowed state officials to force their way into someone’s home without a warrant or probable cause. It should not start now,” Rowley argued.

According to court documents, police entered Case’s home after his ex-girlfriend had reported he was threatening suicide with a firearm.

Case appeared from behind a closet holding a gun, and an officer shot Case in the abdomen. Case was later charged with felony assault. He argued law enforcement did not have probable cause to enter his home without a warrant.

But the Supreme Court justices disagreed, writing that “probable cause” does not only apply to criminal activity, but also to emergency aid. The justices wrote that officers reasonably believed Case to be in imminent danger.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office defended the state and its police officers. He called the high court’s ruling a “huge win” for law enforcement.
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

