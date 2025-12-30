© 2026 MTPR
Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

Montana Supreme Court rejects petition from Held v. State plaintiffs

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published December 30, 2025 at 11:57 AM MST
A sign at a 2023 rally for the plaintiffs in the Held v. Montana climate change trial. The sign says "Montana youth have the right to a safe climate.
Ellis Juhlin
A sign at a 2023 rally for the plaintiffs in the Held v. Montana climate change trial.

Earlier this month most of the youth plaintiffs from the landmark climate lawsuit, Held v. Montana brought a new challenge to the courts. In it, they asked the Supreme Court to bypass lower courts and overturn new 2025 laws.

The laws bar the state from regulating planet warming greenhouse gas emissions, and weaken the environmental review process. The young people say all these actions worsen climate change and the harms they suffer from it. Last year, the Supreme Court ruled the state’s constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment includes a stable climate.

But on December 23rd, a panel of five state Supreme Court Justices unanimously denied the petition. 

In their decision, the justices wrote the young people’s petition failed to demonstrate why urgency or emergency factors warrant the Supreme Court stepping in. The justices said they should bring their challenge to state district courts.
