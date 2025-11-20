Havre hopes rebrand will bring tourists who 'stay for the story'

Last week, dozens of locals gathered in downtown Havre with anticipation. They were invited to see the town’s new logo and slogan as part of a rebranding celebration. "Havre has it" or "Find Yourself in Havre," are slogans of the past, today it’s "Stay for the Story."

Carsyn Vogel said she’s excited about the rebrand.

"I love that we want more people to come here because there's just a lot of hidden things in Havre that I think people should experience.

The goal is to make Havre not just a stopping point, but a destination. Havre’s Mayor-elect Wade Bitz, explains.

"We're looking for finding ways to attract new enterprise, new industry. And tourism is one of those industries that we want to capitalize on."

It’s an effort supported by the state.

In 2023, the Montana Department of Commerce awarded Havre-based Bear Paw Development Corporation a $1.25 million pilot tourism grant. The group wants to improve downtown walkability, increase public art and enhance recreation access.

Havre’s Democratic state Rep. Paul Tuss heads Bear Paw development.

"In certain parts of our state, we all know, there's almost signs on the outskirts of the city saying, 'We're full, we've had enough, my goodness.' But that's not the case in this community, and it's not the case in much of rural Montana."

Six other towns received the same grant in 2023, and seven more received funds this year.