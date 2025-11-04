Legislative panel begins investigation into campus censorship claims

A new legislative committee met Monday.The special panel is tasked with investigating alleged censorship and civil rights violations on Montana University System campuses.

Unlike other interim committees, it’ll meet only three times and has an equal number of Democrats and Republicans.

Rep. Caleb Hinkle, a Belgrade Republican, proposed the investigation last spring with support from several conservative student groups. Some argue they’ve been treated unfairly. At Monday’s meeting, he said the university system’s process for addressing grievances is difficult to navigate.

“Most of these students didn’t even know this complaint system existed," Hinkle said. "I remember back when I was at MSU and U of M, I had no clue about a complaint process. We’re dealing with 18- to 20-year-olds.”

The university system’s chief legal counsel, Ali Bovingdon, said students get training on the process as freshmen and have access to resources on campus, but that officials could do more.

“I think that is an area where we constantly need to be looking for ways to improve to make sure that students know what their rights are,” Bovingdon said.

Democratic Sen. Mary Ann Dunwell of Helena made a motion to dissolve the committee at the end of the meeting. She argued the investigation is unnecessary and encroaches on the state Board of Regents constitutional authority. However, the motion failed.

Committee members will look to schedule their next meeting with midterms and finals in mind. They hope to find a time that’s convenient for students to attend and testify.