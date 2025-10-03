Briefs: 200 year-old remains; Greenhouse gas rules; Court hears case on filming police

Human remains found near Missoula are at least 200 years old

Edward O'Brien

Three sets of human remains found near Missoula last year are at least 200 years old.

The first set of bones was found west of Missoula. Sheriff’s detectives confirmed they were human but could not determine if they were male or female, due to their advanced exposure to the elements. The Missoula County Sheriff’s office expanded the search. By fall, two additional sets of highly eroded, unidentifiable remains were found.

Radiocarbon testing determined the remains are of Native American descent and date back to the late 18th or early 19th century.

Officials don’t believe the locations where remains were found are burial sites. They think the remains were likely moved there by someone.

This month the Montana State Burial Preservation Board, which includes representatives from the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes met to discuss the findings. They agreed the CSKT would take custody of the remains to ensure they are respectfully laid to rest.

State seeks public comment on greenhouse gas assessments

Ellis Juhlin

State environmental regulators are seeking public input on guidelines for how agencies assess greenhouse gas emissions.

State lawmakers this year overhauled Montana’s bedrock environmental policy. That was in response to the youth-led climate case Held v. Montana. State agencies are required to assess all the potential environmental impacts of a proposed development project. The Montana Supreme Court ruled that includes consideration of planet-warming emissions.

Under new state law, it is up to agencies to determine if a greenhouse gas assessment is necessary.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is responsible for developing guidelines to help other agencies determine when those emissions should be evaluated. DEQ is now asking for public comments on those guidelines until October 30.

State Supreme Court hears case on filming police

Elinor Smith

The State Supreme Court this week heard oral arguments in the case of a Kalispell man who claims he was wrongfully arrested after filming a police traffic stop.

According to court records, Sean Doman was arrested in 2022 for obstructing a peace officer when he stopped to record a traffic stop from the sidewalk. The ACLU of Montana is representing Doman. His attorneys claim he followed officers’ orders to stand back and expressed his right to record their interaction from a public space. They say his arrest violates his free speech rights.

The City of Kalispell argues that while Doman is constitutionally allowed to record, he is not allowed to impede officers’ work. The city’s defense claims Doman was preventing officers from completing the traffic stop.