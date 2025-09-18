Court hears arguments in challenge to Trump's energy orders

Attorneys for the plaintiffs from non-profit law firm Our Children’s Trust argue President Donald Trump’s executive orders to boost fossil fuel development violate the plaintiff's rights to life and liberty by jeopardizing their health. They say those policies also block development of renewable energy.

Attorneys representing the government say the case doesn’t have merit and should be dismissed.

The case could impact several Trump initiatives aimed at boosting oil and gas drilling as well as coal-fired power plants.

Federal Judge Dana Christensen raised questions about the practicality of the plaintiff's request to overturn wide-ranging policies. He asked whether the court would have to weigh in on all agency actions related to fossil fuel energy.

Attorneys say a ruling in their favor would revert policy decisions to the processes that existed prior to the executive orders. They say it’s up to the plaintiffs to sue over actions they think violate any potential ruling.

During a two-day hearing this week in Missoula, plaintiffs testified they’ve suffered significant health issues as a direct result of climate change impacts caused by fossil fuel emissions. Experts in pediatric health, federal policy and environmental economics also testified.

Both parties now await a decision from the judge on how and if the case will proceed.