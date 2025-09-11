Helena voters approve school bonds

Helena Public Schools superintendent Rex Weltz knew the high school and elementary school bonds totaling more than $280 million were a big ask of the community. Early vote tallies Tuesday night had the bonds failing before the final count pushed them into the green.

“It’s a good day,” Weltz told MTPR in a phone interview. “I’m happy and I’m proud of our community.”

The bonds passed by less than two percentage points apiece — fewer than 400 votes. If the results stand when the election is certified, the district will begin drawing up designs for brand-new replacements of Helena High School and Kessler Elementary. They’re two of the district’s oldest buildings and carry a laundry list of deferred maintenance.

The bonds will also pay for major renovations to Capital High School and a new athletics complex.

They’ll also come with a hefty tax price tag for property owners over the next 20-30 years. A resident with a home valued at $500,000 will pay nearly $500 in new tax annually.

Weltz says the district intends for all projects funded by the bonds to be complete in the next three years.