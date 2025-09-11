© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Helena voters approve school bonds

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published September 11, 2025 at 6:35 AM MDT

Helena Public Schools superintendent Rex Weltz knew the high school and elementary school bonds totaling more than $280 million were a big ask of the community. Early vote tallies Tuesday night had the bonds failing before the final count pushed them into the green.

“It’s a good day,” Weltz told MTPR in a phone interview. “I’m happy and I’m proud of our community.”

The bonds passed by less than two percentage points apiece — fewer than 400 votes. If the results stand when the election is certified, the district will begin drawing up designs for brand-new replacements of Helena High School and Kessler Elementary. They’re two of the district’s oldest buildings and carry a laundry list of deferred maintenance.

The bonds will also pay for major renovations to Capital High School and a new athletics complex.

They’ll also come with a hefty tax price tag for property owners over the next 20-30 years. A resident with a home valued at $500,000 will pay nearly $500 in new tax annually.

Weltz says the district intends for all projects funded by the bonds to be complete in the next three years.
Tags
Montana News EducationHelena MontanaRex Weltz
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information