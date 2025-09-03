Trump administration threatens to withhold funding over 'gender ideology' in schools

The federal Administration for Children and Families last week sent a letter with a list of demands to Montana’s health department. Similar letters were sent to a majority of states.

The administration wants the state’s curricula revised to remove all references to gender identity. That includes information about transgender and gender non-conforming people. It’s a move in line with other Trump administration actions seeking to remove legal recognition for transgender and nonbinary people.

It says the demands must be met for the state to hold on to $540,000 that pay for teen pregnancy prevention programs and other services for at-risk kids.

President Trump has made similar use of executive power to extract concessions from states receiving federal support. Earlier this year, the president froze funding for university research that made any reference to “diversity, equity and inclusion.” He similarly threatened to withhold money for K-12 schools that had diversity policies.

In an email, state health department spokesperson Jon Ebelt said it will comply with the administration’s request. He added Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration “does not believe that minor children should be taught gender ideology.”

Ebelt said the state uses the funds to pay for a variety of health education programs in schools like relationship skills, adolescent development and healthy life skills. It reaches about 1,400 students annually.