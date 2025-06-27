Former Congressman Pat Williams remembered for his longevity, dedication to Montana

Pat Williams is being remembered as, ‘Montana’s longest serving congressman.’

It’s an accurate, succinct description. But his passing is also a reminder of the dwindling number of politicians from a very different time.

Montana Public Radio News Director Emerita, Sally Mauk remembers Williams and his colleagues from that era as accessible and responsive to the press.

“Pat especially was someone who did not mind tough questions. In fact, he expected you to ask tough questions, he understood the role of the press, and to contrast that with the kind of response politicians are giving to journalists these days, it's like night and day. And I say that with great regret,” Mauk said.

Former U.S. Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, squared off against Willliams in 1974 for the Democratic nomination for Montana's 1st District U.S House seat. Baucus won that round and would eventually earn the title of the longest-serving U.S. senator in Montana history.

He told MTPR he believes Williams’ formative years in Butte shaped and molded him into the man – the politician – he became.

“Butte people, in my judgment, have more soul and guts and spunk than most any other people any place on the face of this earth,” Baucus said. “You've got a friend in Butte, you've got a friend for life, and I think that had a lot to do with Pat and his deep belief in working men and women. It was just in his blood.”

Baucus credits that Butte moxie for helping prepare Williams for one of the biggest political fights of his career.

Williams is remembered by many as a champion for protecting public lands and a supporter of women' s rights, but he’s also credited with saving the National Endowment for the Arts. In the late 80’s, some NEA funding was directed to art exhibits featuring graphic and controversial images. That spurred the ire of influential Conservatives from within and outside the halls of congress.

Williams at that time chaired the subcommittee responsible for the Endowment’s reauthorization. Despite immense pressure, Williams cobbled together legislation that essentially saved the NEA.

MTPR’s Mauk said it was a political gamble.

“The NEA was so important to the arts and rural states like Montana and Pat knew that. He stood by NEA and it did not cost him his seat in the end, but it well could have. It is a rare thing for a politician to stand up for something, knowing he could lose his seat over it,” Mauk says.

Marc Racicot remembers Pat Williams as a student of the political process. Racicot, a former state attorney general and two term then-Republican Governor , says Williams loved sorting through all available options to solve prickly problems. He did so, Racicot says, with respect, dignity and humor. He characterizes Williams as a ‘Montanan through and through.’

“Just because of the way he carried himself, how he dealt honestly with people, how he was willing to listen to contrary opinion, how he considered the facts before he ever made a judgement that was final. He just has a legacy that could be imitated,I think, to our great benefit,” Racicot said.

After his retirement from congress in 1997, Williams made a beeline for Montana, to teach and serve the Missoula community in various capacities.

Sally Mauk notes many retired members of congress will stay in D.C. for lucrative lobbying jobs.

“Pat didn’t do that. Even after he’d given up all the glory of being a congressman, he still remained dedicated to serving Montana, and I think that’s a really remarkable and wonderful thing.”

Williams' body will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Helena on Wednesday, July 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, July 3, from 8 to 11a.m. The Williams family will host a celebration of life in Missoula on Tuesday, July 15, at 4 p.m. at the Dennison Theater followed by a reception.