Nonprofit aims to bring hope and healing to the Crow Reservation

Montana’s Native families face higher rates of separation with a disproportionate number of Native kids in foster care. A nonprofit in Lodge Grass is developing a center aimed at keeping tribal families together and out of social services.

Mountain Shadow Association recently began construction of a family healing center to support communities on the Crow Reservation.

Executive Director Megkain Doyle explains addiction and behavioral health issues can break apart families. She says children from the reservation are often sent to foster care families out of state when these issues arise. The center, called Kaala’s Village , aims to change that.

Kaala is the Apsáalooke word for grandmother.

"That's what Kaala’s Village is really trying to do, is provide this consistent and constant relationship and connection and to help repair those places where connection and relationship are broken," Doyle says.

The center’s approach is based in restorative justice, which aims to address the root cause of crimes, instead of incarceration. Doyle says they hope to help break cycles of abuse and trauma. Kaala’s Village was developed from years of direct dialogue between the nonprofit and Lodge Grass community members.

"They really wanted it to be a safe place for them and for their children," Doyle says. "And they also wanted to make sure that they were gonna be surrounded by people who shared similar goals with them in recovery."

The 13-acre campus will have housing, along with a preschool and caregivers to help supervise children.

Doyle says they hope to fully open by the end of 2026.