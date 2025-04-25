Briefs: Water for fish; Teacher incentive program; AI image regulations

Milltown dam water right will be used to support fish, state, CSKT say

John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

Montana wildlife officials and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) this week gain control of the water right used for over a century to power the Milltown Dam and old Bonner Mill east of Missoula.

The tribes and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released a framework detailing their plan to use the water right to maintain minimum flows for protection of the Upper Clark Fork and Blackfoot River fisheries.

The dam was removed in 2008 as part of Superfund cleanup on the Clark Fork. Ownership of the water right first reverted to the state. The CSKT acquired joint control through the tribes’ 2015 Water Compact.

State and tribal officials will hold public meetings on the plan next month in Deer Lodge, Drumond, and Ovando.

Lawmakers expand teacher incentive program

Victoria Traxler | Montana Public Radio

Montana’s “Grow Your Own” grant program creates a pipeline between Montana’s youth and a teaching career. Lawmakers recently expanded the program.

The bill continues state support that helps fill vacancies in Montana’s rural and reservation school districts by “growing” teachers from within their communities.

The program offers money to schools and postsecondary institutions that support students seeking careers in teaching. This support can look like dual-enrollment credits or hands-on work experiences. It also offers another scholarship option for students.

The bill extends the program’s sunset date from 2027 to 2029 and removes penalties if a student awarded the scholarship doesn’t end up teaching in high-need areas.

Lawmakers say they hope the policy continues to support school districts struggling to hire teachers.

Bill aims to regulate the use of sexually explicit AI-generated images

Elinor Smith | Montana Public Radio

A bill moving through the Legislature would criminalize the use of sexually explicit AI-generated images without consent.

AI image generation has progressed rapidly in the last five years. SB: 413 would criminalize the use of sexually explicit, AI-generated images to blackmail, harass or cause emotional harm. Democratic Sen. Laura Smith from Helena is the bill’s sponsor.

“Imagine waking up one morning and realizing that an image or video of you has been posted online of you doing something sexually explicit. You know you didn't do it, and it turns out that it's a deepfake of you. You can imagine the repercussions that that would have for you and your family long term to have something posted like that on the internet or on a social media site,” Smith says.

The bill received support from the Montana County Attorneys Association, and unanimously passed a House vote Tuesday.