Ruling rolls back staffing requirements for nursing homes

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published April 10, 2025 at 6:13 PM MDT

Last year, the Biden Administration said nursing homes would be required to have a registered nurse on the clock 24/7. The Administration also wanted enough RNs on staff to provide at least three hours of care to each patient daily, among other staffing requirements.

The rule went above and beyond the standards that Congress had laid out for the nursing home industry. A federal judge in Texas said the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services exceeded its authority by issuing a more stringent rule.

Nursing homes in Montana argued the rule could force them to close if they couldn’t hire enough staff, which is a struggle in rural areas. A state report found that a quarter of RNs in the state plan to retire in the next few years, which could have made the rule even more difficult to comply with.

The Biden Administration and patient safety advocates said the rule is needed to improve patient safety, and that most nursing homes could easily comply.
Montana News Health careNursing homesU.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
Aaron Bolton
