Briefs: Tribal funding transparency; Supreme Court race begins early

Senate approves bills to increase transparency for spending on tribal programs

Victoria Traxler | Montana Public Radio

Legislation with major impacts for Montana’s tribal communities is headed closer to the governor’s desk. Democratic Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy carried two bills designed to bolster accountability between state and tribal agencies.

One bill requires all state agencies that distribute money to tribal programs to officially report the financial assistance they gave. Windy Boy says this will improve transparency around federal funds intended for tribes.

Another bill addresses accountability for Indian Education for All . The state dedicates about $3.5 million annually to teach American Indian cultural heritage and history in public schools. The new legislation requires the Office of Public Instruction to publicly disclose which school districts did not complete necessary reports on how that funding was used. It also mandates OPI consult with tribes around the program.

Both were approved by state senators Wednesday and will return to the House for final consideration as amended.

Flathead County judge launches a second bid for state Supreme Court

Shaylee Ragar | Montana Public Radio

A Flathead County district court judge backed by Republicans has announced another run for the Montana Supreme Court.

Judge Dan Wilson is launching an early campaign for a seat on the state’s High Court in the 2026 election. He’s running for a spot now held by Justice Beth Baker. Baker’s office confirmed she is not seeing re-election after her second eight-year term.

It’s the only seat on the state Supreme Court on the ballot in 2026.

In a news release, Wilson said he follows a Conservative judicial philosophy that dictates the law must be interpreted as plain text. Wilson noted he blocked a mask mandate as a judge amid the pandemic which he says would have hurt businesses. He also said he’s tough on crime.

Wilson lost election to the court in 2024 to Justice Katherine Bidegaray, a former district court judge from Sidney who had support from Democrats.